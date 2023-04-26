How to deliver critically needed services in Charles County has been a talking point in recent months as development in the county has received scrutiny from residents.
On Tuesday, the county commissioners were briefed on how the department of emergency services plans to build up its staff to deal with expanding needs for emergency medical services.
Michelle Lilly, director of emergency services, and Deputy Director Tony Rose spoke to commissioners about the strain the county's professional and volunteer emergency medical services are under.
Lilly told commissioners that both volunteer and paid staff need to work together.
“The system is a combined system and we have to support each other in order to make this work,” Lilly said.
Bolstering of emergency medical services teams is important as residential development in the county has led to increased strain on the system.
According to the presentation, there are 10 county-employed ambulance teams in the county.
One unit is stationed at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire & EMS station, two in the Waldorf station, two at the Mobile Intensive Care Unit in White Plains, and one each at the Charles County Rescue Squad Station in La Plata and volunteer stations in Marbury, Newburg, Bryans Road and St. Charles.
With 10 squads housed in eight stations, the county has ambulances in about 53% of the districts in the county.
While that load can be shouldered by volunteer units, the lack of volunteers has caused an excess strain on resources on a number of occasions.
For example, on Nov. 29, 2022, a cascade of calls in a 1 hour, 38 minute period from 11:41 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. left two volunteer ambulances to service the entire county as other units were called for service.
This arraignment caused the Charles County Department of Emergency Services to declare EMS Resource Level 2, which means that only two staffed ambulances are available.
According to Rose, the alert went out 52 times between Nov. 29, 2022, and April 17, 2023.
The limited resource warnings have also been long lasting, in some cases lasting as long as 12 hours.
“This is not an anomaly. This is a regular occurrence,” Rose said.
The department has a plan to deal with the lack of staffing.
In the fiscal 2024 budget, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services will receive 16 new emergency medical technician positions to expand the number of firehouses staffed with ambulance teams.
A pair of logistics positions have also been added to allow teams to focus on important duties.
Future plans include opening a new station in Pinefield and adding enough personnel to staff 18 24-hour crews and six daytime-only crews among the county’s three districts.
However, both Lilly and Rose were clear that deeper expansion was predicated on the Pinefield Station to have an expanded area to place emergency medical services teams.
Lilly also said that a new first responder campus was necessary to ensure efficient dispatching of teams. A feasibility study for a campus is in the works, while $1.5 million has been set aside in the fiscal 2024 through fiscal 2028 capital improvement program.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) advocated for support and incentives to get more volunteer EMS personnel via incentives such as the recently passed tax credit for first responders.
“If it wasn’t for volunteers we’d be in a whole lot of trouble. And if it wasn’t for you guys during the day, we’d be in a whole lot of trouble,” Bowling said.