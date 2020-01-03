Forensic examiners at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office say the agency’s new membership in a national ballistics network means greatly reduced wait times for processing critical evidence while investigating violent crimes.
The agency has recently joined the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, a program managed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The NIBIN program allows the agency to compare ballistics evidence found at crime scenes locally to others from around the region through the use of a photo database.
Lt. Erica Budd, the former director of the forensic science unit at the sheriff’s office, said in a release they’d begun working toward getting set up with NIBIN three years ago. Now, the equipment used to enter information into the database sits in a soundproof room in their Kent Avenue laboratory in La Plata. Noelle Gehrman, the deputy director of the agency’s forensic science unit, recently gave a reporter a brief tour and overview of how the process works.
Gehrman explained that spent bullets and cartridges, like fingerprints, possess unique sets of marks that are often difficult to discern with the naked eye. When the sheriff’s office first comes into possession of a weapon they suspect was used in a crime, they first analyze it for touch DNA and perform other tests on it. Weapons eligible for NIBIN entry are then subject to even more testing.
Technicians first fire two rounds from recovered weapons into the bullet recovery system, a large water-filled tank that allows them to recover “clean and pristine” cartridge casings for testing, Gehrman said, which makes the process of analysis run a bit more smoothly overall.
Multiple types of firearm can be discharged into the system, with a bag at the entrance catching casings as they fall. This is followed by using a vacuum system before recovering the components, which can then be cataloged for the database.
A rubber duck that floats on the surface of the water in the tank has gained a purpose beyond being a bath time companion, Gehrman said. The water in the tank is tested just like pool water: If the water isn’t clean enough, the duck will either flip upside down or grow slick on the bottom, letting the technicians know it’s time to treat the tank with algaecide. The presence of algae in the tank doesn’t harm evidence, Gehrman said, but cleanliness still needs to be maintained.
When uploading samples for the database, Gehrman said, they’re looking for different markings that can help them determine from what sort of weapon the bullets were fired. The system uses three-dimensional imaging that helps them look for different striations, drag marks and other identifying features. These samples can be compared against others on a local, regional and even national level.
Before they began using NIBIN, Gehrman said, they would have to send “every single case” with ballistics evidence to the Maryland State Police for testing. Now, she said, they can do all the necessary tests in 48 hours.
“It provides actionable leads for our detectives to follow up on,” Gehrman said. “Whereas before, cases could go cold because they didn’t have those leads to follow up on.”
Charles County is currently the only Southern Maryland jurisdiction to start utilizing NIBIN. A combined six forensic scientists and officers at the sheriff’s office traveled out of state for a week of training on the database and its use.
Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said the program is a game-changer for county law enforcement. Berry said they had the financial means within the agency’s budget to bring the system to their forensic science unit. It was “a very expensive proposition,” he noted. The agency had to come up with $300,000 to bring it to the county, and he added that no increases to their budget or extra taxpayer money was needed.
“It is a tool within the law enforcement community that definitely helps us safeguard it,” Berry said. “We’re able to take violent offenders off the street and make Charles County much safer.”
Beginning to use NIBIN, Berry said, is just the latest example of the sheriff’s office using technology enhancements to better fight crime. In June, the sheriff’s office revealed to the community its newest arm, the Digital Forensics Unit, a two-person outfit tasked with examining electronics seized in investigations.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews