The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy celebrated the graduation of eight correctional officers — including two from Charles County — from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program, Session 62, at a ceremony held Oct. 4 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, according to a news release.
The program requires each correctional officer complete a 10-week basic corrections academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all correctional officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.
“Correctional officers have a critical role in law enforcement,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in the release. “Not only are they ensuring the safety of the inmates and staff, but they also are in a position to help reduce recidivism by providing resources and programs to help the inmates get back on track by the time they are released. They have the opportunity to impact many people.”
Berry said he and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome the newest correctional officers to the sheriff’s office family: Correctional Officer Henry J. Giroux (distinguished graduate with 97.68% GPA) and Correctional Officer Jesse T. Halterman (distinguished graduate with 97.70% GPA).