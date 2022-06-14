A pair of Democratic law enforcement officials with a combined 60 years of service squared off in a debate on who should be the next to lead the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 7.
Incumbent Sheriff Troy Berry (D) and Derek L. Larsen, a former Metropolitan police captain, met for their first debate before the July 19 primary at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #24 in La Plata. No Republicans filed for the race in Charles.
Berry, a White Plains resident, is seeking his third term in office, while Larsen of Port Tobacco is looking for a victory in his first ever run for public office in the county.
The debate was hosted by the political action committee of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #24 and moderated by William Raddatz, who served as a St. Mary’s sheriff’s office detective for 24 years.
Each candidate was given three minutes to answer one of 10 questions, with an option for a one-minute rebuttal for each candidate to respond to their opponent's remarks.
A rebuttal turned into a testy exchange between candidates on a question regarding how each candidate would deal with hiring leadership positions.
Larsen was asked if he planned to fill command staff positions with current members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office or look outside the county for his command staff if elected.
He stated that while he would not rule out bringing in outside officers, he did say he would look within the agency first.
“We have plenty of talent right here in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, we have plenty of people we can look at,” Larsen said.
In his remarks, Larsen also said he wanted to create a more diverse command staff.
Afterward, Berry was asked about what qualifications he looked for in hiring for leadership positions.
He said his executive command staff looks at the talent across the agency to promote officers.
“You have to prove yourself to the captains, the majors and myself that you are deserving of that next step,” Berry said, who added that they look at education, training and how officers supervise people before choosing an officer for command staff.
When Larsen countered that Berry had not placed minorities on the executive command staff during either of his two terms, Berry responded that his chief of staff, Brian Eley, is an African American. Berry and Larsen are both Black.
According to the Charles sheriff’s office, Eley served as a captain but is now retired.
Berry also responded that the department had recently promoted two Black deputies to the rank of lieutenant.
When Larsen remarked that the promotions only came after Larsen had mentioned the lack of diversity in command positions last August, Berry took offense to the insinuation.
“What you are doing is degrading their promotions and what they are doing in this organization, and I will not have that,” Berry said.
Raddatz was able to calm the situation and the debate continued without further friction.
The candidates were also asked what they believed was the biggest challenge for the sheriff’s office over the next four years.
Larsen stated that retention and job satisfaction would be the biggest challenges, and also remarked that the office faces issues of connecting with potential new deputies.
“Young folks these days just aren’t really interested in law enforcement and it’s getting harder and harder to attract them,” Larsen said.
Berry stated that keeping up with the technological advancements in public safety was one of the biggest challenges, stating that technology “is moving so fast in the public safety sector.”
He also mentioned that a rise in gun violence was also a critical issue over the next four years.
“We are seeing nationally that gun violence is happing in all corners of our community,” Berry said.
Both candidates were asked about how they would deal with patrol staffing to lessen the area that deputies needed to cover while on duty.
Larsen said that if elected, he would meet with deputies to hear their concerns and also reach out to other law enforcement agencies to inquire about assistance with patrol routes.
“Having officers drive from La Plata to Cobb Island with lights and sirens on can be dangerous. It's a safety issue,” Larsen said.
Berry said he was in favor of creating a committee to explore potential scheduling changes, but stated their needed to be “buy in” from deputies before moving ahead with any changes.
Berry was also in favor of creating an additional district station to help reduce the amount of ground deputies need to cover.
Tuesday’s debate was an important step in swaying prospective voters to their candidacy.
With no official Republican challenger, it is highly likely that whoever wins the July 19 primary would go on to an uncontested victory in the November general election, barring a viable write-in candidate.