A La Plata man has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and other charges after an alleged shooting that took place in May.
Marvin Lewis Dyson, 21, of La Plata was arrested on Dec. 29, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Dyson was allegedly found in the bathroom of a residence in an operation carried out by Charles sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Task Force.
Dyson stands accused of allegedly shooting a man on Patuxent Court on May 9. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was later treated and released from the hospital.
According to the release, Dyson was supposed to be on electronic monitoring for an August arrest for possessing of a firearm with a felony conviction, but he removed the monitoring device sometime after receiving it, according to police.
Detectives allegedly recovered two polymer handguns from the bathroom Dyson was hiding in at the time of his arrest.
Clinton man arrested for armed robbery
On Dec. 29, Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Geordie Cornelious Rauda, 18, of Clinton for an alleged armed robbery that took place on Dec. 9.
According to a release from sherif’s office, Rauda is accused of stealing shoes from an acquaintance during a negotiated sale that was originally setup on social media.
On the day of the sale, which was supposed to take place in Waldorf, Rauda allegedly produced a handgun and robbed the victim of the sneakers and fled the scene, according to police.
Rauda is currently being held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond.
The Charles sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at the www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Tips can also be sent by phone via the P3Intel mobile app.