Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the public with an investigation into an incident that took place in St. Charles on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the area of Bannister Circle and St. Ignatius Drive at around 8 p.m. to respond to reports of a drive-by shooting.
Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that a lone adult male was on Bannister Circle when an unknown shooter allegedly shot at him from a vehicle.
The victim, who was not identified by the sheriff's office, was allegedly struck in the hip and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are currently searching for potential leads into the probability that Wednesday’s shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with information into the alleged shooting is asked to call Det. Worley of the sheriff's office at 301-609-6518.
Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous have multiple ways of reporting information in this case.
Anonymous tipsters are asked to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit information online by visiting www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Tipsters can also submit potential information by downloading the P3Intel mobile app.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in this ongoing investigation.