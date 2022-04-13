Charles sheriff’s deputies recovered multiple weapons from two area schools over the last two weeks.
According to press releases from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, two box cutters were recovered from students on April 5 at Billingsley Elementary School.
A school resource officer was made aware by a staff member who had observed a group of students congregating and noticed one of the students holding a box cutter. Afterword, a second student was found in possession of the second box cutter.
An investigation revealed that a third student had brought the box cutters to school and provided them to the students. The ages of the students were between 9 and 11 years old, according to the release.
The case was referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which referred the case back to the schools to be handled in house.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Cook at 301-932-2222.
In the afternoon of April 11, a school resource officer at North Point High School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of a knife.
When the officer made contact with the unnamed student, the release stated that a pocket knife with a three-inch blade was recovered.
“Upon further investigation, the officers located another knife in the student’s locker,” the release stated. A photograph released by the sheriff's office appeared to show the second one was a kitchen-style serrated knife.
The student was charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and released to a parent.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact deputies Brown or Tyner at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call the confidential tip line for Charles County Public Schools at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.