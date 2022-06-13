Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol/Tobacco Unit confiscated four unlicensed gambling machines from a business in the county, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office .
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a compliance check on an establishment licensed to serve alcohol in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains on June 8.
A police spokesperson said she would not identify the name of the business because no charges had been filed as of Monday morning.
During the check, deputies allegedly found four digital slot machines that were not licensed to operate at the business by the state of Maryland and did not have proper state and county permits.
According to the sheriff’s office, an anonymous tip led to the discovery of the machines.
No other alcohol violations were found during the operation.
The sheriff’s office performs hundreds of compliance checks for businesses licensed to serve alcohol in the county.
Violations are often brought before the Charles County board of licensing commissioners, which can apply punishments ranging from fines to the suspension and revocation of alcoholic beverage licenses.
Cases can be referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges.
An investigation into the case is ongoing and findings will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.