Charles County Sheriff’s Office has investigated multiple incidents of alleged threats of violence against students over the last two weeks.
On Dec. 9, students at Smallwood Elementary school were put on lockdown after an alleged shooting incident was reported to 911 during the morning.
According to a letter sent home to parents by Brenda Tillotson, principal at Smallwood Elementary, a followup text was sent indicating the report of a shooting was a “joke.”
“A child may intend something as a joke, or as a way to get out of school, but poor decisions have disciplinary consequences,” Tillotson said in the letter.
According to a press release put out by the Charles sheriff’s office, officers determined the call came from inside the school and located the student who made the report. The student’s parents were contacted and the case will be reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was also involved with an investigation of alleged threats made against students at St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School by a Mattawoman Middle School student that were reported on Dec. 2.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, a student from Mattawoman threatened to shoot students at Jenifer Elementary through an online group chat involving students from both schools.
The case was also referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which determined the case did not rise to the level of criminal charges.
Discipline in the case will be handed out by public school system.
In a letter home to parents, Sonia Blue, principal at Mattawoman Middle School, asked parents to talk to their students about proper use of technology.
“I encourage you to talk with your child about discussing sensitive topics and refraining from using words or phrases that others may interpret as a threat,” Blue said in a letter home to students.
The alleged reports of violence followed the recovery of an Airsoft gun found during dismissal at Benjamin Stoddert Elementary School.
According to the Charles sheriff’s office, the replica weapon was discovered by another student who reported it to the school resource officer.
That incident was also referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.