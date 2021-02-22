The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death and asking for the public's help.
At 10:46 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, officers responded to a wooded area in the 3300 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf to a report of an unconscious person in a small body of water.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was deceased with no obvious signs of trauma, a press release from the sheriff's office stated.
The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501. The investigation is ongoing.