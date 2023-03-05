The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of assaults that took place at area schools on March 2, according to releases from the sheriff’s office.
It started in the morning at Milton Somers Middle School in La Plata, when administrators notified the school resource officer about a fight that had just taken place.
Administrators were able to separate the students but one student allegedly became disorderly and refused to cooperate with administrators.
Officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation but the student allegedly made numerous attempts to continue the altercation, which led to the student being placed under arrest.
The school was placed in a "hold status" while officers worked to detain the student, who allegedly actively resisted being arrested, leading to an officer sustaining minor injuries, according to one of the sheriff's office releases.
The 14-year-old student was charged on a juvenile offense report for affray, disturbing school operations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
The student was later released to their parents and faces additional disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Burger at 301-609-3282, ext. 0475.
Later that morning, A school resource officer at Thomas Stone High School in St. Charles responded to an alleged assault involving a group of students, according to a second release from the sheriff's office.
According to the release, a group of six students were threatening to harm another student in a hallway at the school when the school resource officer intervened.
The officer gave several verbal commands to disperse but the students allegedly refused to leave the area.
As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, one of the students was accused of striking the officer as the officer was attempting to shield the target of the alleged assault.
The officer was allegedly pushed by a second student who also attempted to initiate an altercation.
The release states that a school administrator was also assaulted while trying to prevent an altercation.
Officers deployed pepper spray to break up the alleged altercation.
All six students were treated for exposure to pepper spray then taken into custody on juvenile offense reports for second-degree assault and disrupting school activities and released to their parents.
The students involved also face additional punishment from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282.