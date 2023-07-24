The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of fatal crashes that took place last week.
The first happened at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, in the area of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, the driver of a passenger car made a left turn from Henry Ford Circle onto Post Office Road, according to a sheriff's office release.
Police say the car did not yield the right of way to a truck on Post Office Road and struck the driver side of the passenger car, which then hit a nearby tree.
The driver, Vina Patamaset Frantz, 84, of Waldorf, was flown to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The truck driver did not sustain any serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Makle at 301-609-6225.
Then, at 12:09 a.m. on Friday, July 21, a second fatal collision in the 6500 block of Crain Highway in La Plata took the life of Brian Eric Allen Jr, 34, of La Plata.
According to the investigation, officers were first notified of a man lying in the highway. When they arrived on the scene, they found Allen deceased, according to a sheriff's office release.
Through their investigation, officers learned the man may have been struck by either a large box truck or a tractor trailer.
The driver did not stay on the scene, and it is unknown why Allen was in the roadway at the time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Walker at 301-609-3251.