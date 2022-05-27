Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 83-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in a parking lot on May 24 and died the following day.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, Joyce Ann Throne, 83, of Charlotte Hall was struck and killed in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2900 block of Crain Highway.
Officers were called to the restaurant at 10:15 a.m. that morning for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation showed that Thorne had exited her vehicle and was crossing the parking lot when she was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling into the lot.
The driver stayed on the scene and Thorne was transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries to her leg, but she died on May 25.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Spence of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3514.
