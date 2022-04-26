Charles County Crime Solvers is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of suspects involved in several cases that took place over the weekend of April 16 and 17.
On the morning of April 16, Charles sheriff's office deputies responded to the 2800 block of Homette Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion. According to a release, two suspects forced their way into a trailer and pointed weapons at the occupants.
The suspects stole an unspecified amount of cash and fled the seen. No one was injured in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy M. Thompson at 301-609-6518.
Just after midnight on April 17, officers responded to a carryout pizza restaurant on the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for reports of an armed robbery. A lone suspect entered the carryout allegedly displayed a handgun hidden in his waistband and demanded cash from the clerk.
The clerk was able to flee and called 911, and the suspect fled before officers were able to arrive. The suspect is described as a Black male in either his 30s or 40s with a black and gray beard and wearing a gray sweatsuit at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy B. Harris at 301-609-6518.
Tipsters who wish remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by using P3Intel mobile app.