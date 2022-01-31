Sorry, an error occurred.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of mass violence made at North Point High School.
According to a press release by the department on Friday, Jan. 28, a student made a statement that he was going to “shoot everyone in the school” during a class on the afternoon of Jan. 27.
School staff and a resource officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the school launched an investigation.
The student’s parent was contacted, and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was informed in accordance with the agency's protocols.
“Parents are urged to talk with their children about making threats and the consequences that could occur as a result,” the release stated.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call officer Tyner at 301-932-2222.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews