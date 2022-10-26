The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Sunday that led to the death of a 19-year-old man from Waldorf.
The sheriff’s office posted in a Facebook post that they are seeking information into the shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, 19 of Waldorf.
According to the post, Prince George’s County Police were first notified of the shooting at around 2:17 p.m. by a passenger in the car with Garcia, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Prince George’s officers then notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office of the shooting.
According to an initial investigation by detectives, Garcia was sitting in his vehicle in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf when an unknown assailant fired on the car several times.
Garcia was treated at a hospital for his injuries but ultimately died due to his wounds on Monday, Oct. 24.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are asking the public for help in finding the shooter.
Residents with information are asked to call Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6518 or email WorleyA@ccso.us.
Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Shooting on Old Washington Road under investigation
Charles sheriff's detectives are also investigating a shooting that took the life of Michael Anthony Dodson Sr., 60, of Waldorf on Tuesday night
At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located Dodson, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
Officers do not believe this was a random shooting and detectives are exploring leads in the case, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571 or WeaverE@ccso.us. Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.