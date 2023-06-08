Gregory and Berry

Stephine Gregory, the Charles sheriff’s office’s background and recruiting supervisor, left, and Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) pose with a pledge to increase the percentage of women recruits at the police agency.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office has signed on to a coalition with the goal of increasing the amount of women in its recruiting classes.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) announced in a June 2 press release that the agency had signed the 30x30 initiative, a program seeking to increase the percentage of women in police recruit classes to 30% by the year 2030.


