Stephine Gregory, the Charles sheriff’s office’s background and recruiting supervisor, left, and Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) pose with a pledge to increase the percentage of women recruits at the police agency.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office has signed on to a coalition with the goal of increasing the amount of women in its recruiting classes.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) announced in a June 2 press release that the agency had signed the 30x30 initiative, a program seeking to increase the percentage of women in police recruit classes to 30% by the year 2030.
“We are constantly recruiting people to join our agency and by signing onto the 30x30 pledge, we hope to encourage women to consider policing — a profession that sometimes may be overlooked or not considered,” Berry said in the release.
The pledge contains a multi-phase program that tasks police agencies to develop a strategic plan to advance women in policing.
According to the 30x30 initiative’s website, police agencies are first tasked to collect baseline data such as the number and demographics of sworn officers, develop equitable equipment for women officers and ensure there are adequate spaces for nursing mothers.
Afterward, departments are instructed to collect data and take action to improve hiring practices, promotion opportunities, retention and hiring and recruitment of women officers.
All of this data is combined into a strategic plan that is required to be completed within 24 months of signing the pledge.
By participating, the Charles sheriff’s office can help increase the amount of women in policing. According to “Women in Policing: Breaking Barriers and Blazing a Path,” only 13% of officers in the country are women.
About 11% of the 319 sworn officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are women, according to the agency.
“It is critical that participating agencies focus on increasing the representation of all women,” an excerpt from the initiative website said. “They must account for the diverse experiences of women of all backgrounds and life experiences to better promote the creation of a diverse and inclusive workplace for everyone.