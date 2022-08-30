An Upper Marlboro man has been charged with four felony theft counts after an investigation led to the recovery of over $30,000 in stolen property.
Daniel Mathew Proctor, 54, was charged on Aug. 25 with four counts of felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and one misdemeanor theft count.
On June 14, officers stopped a GMC Yukon with no operating tail lights in the area of Leonardtown Road and Montgomery Lane.
Police say that when officers checked the registration number of a trailer valued at $5,000 attached to the Yukon, the number came back for a Chrysler van instead of a trailer.
A pair of air conditioning units valued at $12,000 were also found on the trailer, according to documents.
When asked about the trailer, documents state that Proctor was unable to provide a name for the owner of the trailer.
Both the trailer and the air conditioner units were taken for further investigation by police. The air conditioner units were allegedly stolen from a property in the 16600 block of Caribbean Way in Accokeek.
Police say they made contact with the owner of the trailer, who was out of town at the time of the investigation.
Reports say the trailer owner said he did not know Proctor and did not give anyone permission to use his trailer while he was out of town.
Documents say a search warrant executed on July 1 at the 7500 block of Pomfret Road recovered a trailer ramp, a U-Haul tow dolly valued at $2,000, multiple boxes of siding valued at $6,293 and 48 pieces of Weyerhaeuser plywood valued at $7,855.
The owner of the property alleged that Proctor left the items on the property.
Investigators also found that the plywood matched boards reported stolen from a construction site in the 2300 block of Bryans Road in May, while the siding was determined to be stolen from the same address of the air conditioner units.
The total amount of possessed stolen property was valued at $33,148.07.
Proctor is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 17.
Sheriff’s office nabs Mustang thief
A Temple Hills man is in custody after after a Ford Mustang was taken from a Waldorf home.
Maurice John Abbey, 20, of Temple Hills was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
In the early morning of Aug. 12, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Bayswater Court in Waldorf.
Officers spoke with a homeowner who reported that his 2015 Ford Mustang valued at $25,000 was stolen.
Charging documents stated that two suspects were able to enter and drive off with the car because the keys were left in the vehicle prior to the theft. The vehicle was found 10 days later in the 3500 block of Crain Highway.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office set up surveillance on the car and spotted Abbey allegedly entering the vehicle during the afternoon of Aug. 23. He was taken into custody where he argued that a friend named "Larry" had sold him the car for $5,000.
Documents stated that Abbey told police that he spoke to "Larry" by phone, though no call or phone number for the person was listed in Abbey’s phone.
Abbey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to Charles County District Court in October.