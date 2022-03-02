Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple ghost guns in three traffic stops on Feb. 24, according to press releases sent the following day.
The first stop took place at 4:45 p.m., when officers arrested Aaron Ignatious Bowman, 21, of Waldorf.
Bowman was pulled over in the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Thomas Drive for an expired tag, according to a listing on the Maryland CaseSearch database. When deputies approached the vehicle, they allegedly smelled burnt marijuana and initiated a probable cause search.
When deputies searched the vehicle, they allegedly found a polymer “ghost gun,” and the parts to make a second unregistered firearm and ammunition in the vehicle. Deputies also found a small amount of suspected marijuana in the car.
Bowman was charged with multiple misdemeanors for having a handgun.
A few hours later at 8:02 p.m., deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aldermans Place when they observed a car drive through the light and strike a vehicle.
Deputies identified Chaun Darnell Walker Jr. and allegedly found a polymer 9 mm ghost gun with an extended magazine in the vehicle, as well as a second 9 mm handgun on Walker’s person. A small amount of marijuana was also found.
Walker was charged five misdemeanors related to weapons charges.
Forty minutes later, deputies at a traffic stop on Rosewick Road in La Plata were conducting a traffic stop when they allegedly noticed the odor of marijuana and saw a passenger trying to conceal an item in his waistband.
Deputies conducted an investigation and the unnamed 17-year-old juvenile allegedly stated he had a firearm. Deputies recovered a fully loaded ghost gun.
The juvenile was charged as an adult with misdemeanor illegal possession of a firearm, misdemeanor illegal transporting of a firearm inside of a vehicle and other charges.
Ghost guns, another name for unregistered firearms, have become a major topic in policing, and a bill in the Maryland General Assembly hopes to make it much harder to obtain an unregistered firearm.
House Bill 425, cross filed Senate Bill 387, would prohibit a person from purchasing, receiving, selling, or offering to sell or transfer unfinished weapon parts starting Jan. 1, 2023.
The House version received a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 9, while the Senate version received a hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Feb. 16.