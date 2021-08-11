The Charles County Sheriffs Office are looking for a man that took off on a yellow ATV, left, allegedly striking an officer in the process. The incident happened in the evening hours of Aug. 5 on Chicamuxen Road.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the investigation of two collisions late last week.
Both incidents involved vehicles that were not allowed to be used on public roadways, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The first occurred in the evening hours of Aug 5., when a patrol officer was informed of ATVs and minibikes on the roadway in the 3800 block of Chicamuxen Road in Marbury.
The officer, who was not named in the release, later found a yellow ATV on the shoulder with several dirt bike riders nearby.
When the officer attempted to turn off the ATV, an unidentified male approached and shoved the officer, before shoving him again and riding off, striking the officer in the leg. The officer suffered injuries to his knee and ankle, while all the riders fled after the incident.
Officers are looking for a Black male with a large build, who was wearing a black tank top and black shorts, and had a GoPro-style camera attached to his forehead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rager at 301-932-2222. Those that wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel app on their mobile phone.
The second incident happened in the early hours of Aug. 6 near Billingsley Road and Sunridge Lane in Waldorf.
A 17-year-old male was operating a motorized scooter, which was not outfitted with lights, with his two brothers, who were also 17-years old and operating vehicles prohibited for public road usage. According to a police spokesperson, two were twins and the third was a step-sibling.
The victim was in the slow lane of Billingsley Road when he was struck by a motorist. According to the release, the brothers tried to warn the victim of the oncoming vehicle, but he did not hear them because he was wearing earphones.
The driver who struck him stayed on the scene and rendered aid until emergency workers arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Anyone with information into the collision is asked to contact officer D. Walker at 301-609-3251.