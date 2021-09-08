Charles sheriff’s office deputies past and present have access to a brand new app aimed at improving mental health and wellness in the force.
Sheriff Troy Berry (D) made the announcement during a press conference last Friday unveiling the new Charles County Sheriff’s Office Wellness App.
The app, available to all current and retired personnel as well as their families, was created to help the agency’s members deal with the effects of high stress situations.
Berry called improving mental health something close to his heart, remarking that September was national suicide prevention awareness month.
“As a police officer myself for nearly 30 years, I understand the stresses of the job,” Berry said.
The app, created by Cordico Technology, was custom-made for the Charles sheriff’s office and provides mental health, chaplain services and self-assessment tests. The assessments can help diagnose issues with sleep, post traumatic stress disorder and other issues.
If an officer feels like they need assistance, the wellness app has a therapist-finder service to help locate nearby practitioners experienced with law enforcement-related issues.
Capt. Cari Baker of the sheriff’s office said the app would also be useful for staff members who feel the effects of traumatic events even if they aren’t witnessing them first hand.
“Whether it’s our station clerks who have to take the calls for service and our dispatchers or our records techs who have to read the reports that outline all of the worst of the worst of society,” Baker said that app can help.
Family resources and nutritional support are also available on the app.
The system was also built with officer confidentiality in mind. It stores no data from officers, and all employees have the same username and password, Baker said.
Cpl. Al Davis, who serves in the records intake department at the Charles County Detention Center, said the app was important for the officers at the detention center, too.
When asked about the confidentiality, Davis said the officers will be able to use the app without worry that their personal issues could become public.
Sam Graves, president of the retired officers association and a former captain in the Charles sheriff’s office, said that the app would have a benefit for retired officers.
“I see a benefit for the retired officers because we take the emotions we had on the job with us when retire, and this may help some of them with a way to address some of those issues,” Graves said.
