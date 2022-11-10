A Charles County sheriff’s officer has been indicted on charges of felony second-degree rape and two misdemeanors for misconduct in office and soliciting prostitution.
Bryan Antwain Keys, 36, of White Plains was indicted on Nov. 4 after he was suspended in January of this year.
“This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the agency,” Maj. Ronald Farrell, assistant sheriff of administration, said in a statement sent to Southern Maryland News.
Keys, a seven-year veteran of the agency, was relieved of his duties after the agency was made aware of the allegations that took place in September and December 2021, according to Maryland Case Search.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation while the Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate for any criminal wrongdoing.
Keys was suspended without pay for the duration of the investigation and taken into custody on a bench warrant on Nov. 4 last week after the indictment was passed.
On Nov. 7 Keys was released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring.
Shooting investigated
Elsewhere, Charles County Crime Solvers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in a shooting that took place on Nov. 4.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the shooting was a targeted attack. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.