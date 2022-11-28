Screenshot by Darryl Kinsey Jr.

This image shows the aftermath of a March 11 car chase involving Charles County sheriff's officers on St. Charles Parkway. Officers were cleared of wrongdoing at the end of an investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Charles County sheriff’s officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in a chase earlier this year that ended in the death of Darell McThanial Byrd, 50, of Waldorf, according to a press release from the Maryland attorney general's office.

The office made the announcement on Nov. 22 along with the release of a 26-page report on the investigation into the actions of officers in the March 11 crash.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews