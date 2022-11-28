This image shows the aftermath of a March 11 car chase involving Charles County sheriff's officers on St. Charles Parkway. Officers were cleared of wrongdoing at the end of an investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division
Charles County sheriff’s officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in a chase earlier this year that ended in the death of Darell McThanial Byrd, 50, of Waldorf, according to a press release from the Maryland attorney general's office.
The office made the announcement on Nov. 22 along with the release of a 26-page report on the investigation into the actions of officers in the March 11 crash.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General handled the investigation, which wrapped up on Sept. 30.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s office received the report on Oct. 3 and notified the Independent Investigations Division of its decision not to pursue charges on Nov. 2.
At around 4:06 a.m. on March 11, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf.
When officers arrived, Byrd was not on the scene but witnesses of the incident identified him as being involved.
Officers later located Byrd driving a pickup truck in the area of Pine Cone Circle and Huntington Woods Drive.
Officer Shayne Cannon, a two-year member of the force, attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Byrd, who appeared to slow but then drove away along St. Charles Parkway. Cannon gave chase and was joined by Officer Kenneth Barry, a nine-year veteran of the force, and officer Shawn Griffith, a six-year veteran, in the pursuit.
Less than a minute into the chase Byrd lost control of his vehicle and slammed into trees along St. Charles Parkway.
Officers performed CPR on Byrd after the crash but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the investigation, the Maryland State Police Crash Team found that Byrd was traveling between 82 and 96 mph at the time of the crash.
The investigation further stated that Byrd had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27%, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash.
Officers immediately called for emergency medical services but Griffith was recorded as stated that the crash was “likely fatal.”
The Charles sheriff’s office determined the pursuit to be justified after completion of a vehicle pursuit report.
The agency's Office of Professional Responsibility also reviewed the pursuit and found no violations of department policy.