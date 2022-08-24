Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered a pair of firearms during traffic stops over the weekend, according to a pair of news releases.
During the afternoon of Aug. 19, patrol officers were heading northbound on St. Charles Parkway when they observed a black Dodge Charger heading southbound.
According to charging documents, officers first observed that the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized tinting material. Before the stop, officers also noticed that the license plate had allegedly expired in January of this year.
Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and Heritage Place where they made contact with Jordan Enoch Gantlin, 23, of Indian Head.
When officers spoke with Gantlin, they found that he did not have a driver’s license. Charging documents also stated that vehicle registration was suspended due to an outstanding repair order and that a pick-up order had been placed on the license plates from the Motor Vehicle Administration.
Officers took Gantlin into custody and while searching the vehicle allegedly found a gun box under the seat and questioned him about the whereabouts of the weapon.
Gantlin allegedly stated that the weapon was at his residence, but officers found a firearm between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to the release.
Officers safely recovered the handgun and arrested Gantlin on two misdemeanor charges for illegally transporting a firearm and for having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
He was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Aug. 20 on his own recognizance and is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 4.
Vehicle inspection leads to firearm recovery
On the morning of Aug. 20, patrol officers with the Charles sheriff’s office stopped a 2018 Isuzu box truck for speeding and to perform a commercial vehicle inspection.
Officers made contact with Marlon Davon Murray, 25, of Capitol Heights and allegedly detected the odor of cannabis from the vehicle before asking him to step out of the vehicle.
When questioned, Murray allegedly stated that he had a small amount of cannabis in the vehicle. According to charging documents, the amount of cannabis only constituted a civil violation.
Afterward, Murray got back into the vehicle and was observed allegedly moving items around inside of a book bag in the vehicle and resisted several orders to step back out of the truck.
Officers managed to remove Murray from the vehicle and allegedly discovered a Kimber .45 ACP handgun in the bag.
Murray was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for illegal handgun in a vehicle, illegal handgun on his person, loaded handgun in a vehicle and loaded handgun on his person.
He was released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on Oct. 7.