Charles sheriff’s office deputies on April 21 arrested and charged three suspects in connection with an alleged shooting and assault in White Plains last month.
Jalen Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf and two teenagers were each charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and misdemeanors for two counts of second-degree assault and firearm use in commission of a crime.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, two 16-year-old suspects were also arrested and charged as adults in the crime.
Deputies responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting that afternoon. Charging documents state that Chambers is the accused driver of a White Hyundai Sonata used in the March 23 shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found two men identified as brothers with contusions to the head, and one of the men had been shot in the left wrist.
The man who had been shot was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
According to charging documents, the men stated that they were meeting Chambers to purchase marijuana for $140.
Instead, the three allegedly attempted to rob the brothers and ended up shooting one of the men before fleeing, according to the documents.
Surveillance video from the area of the shooting captured the alleged incident in its entirety.
According to documents, the brothers were walking on the sidewalk where they met a white Hyundai Sonata in the roadway. While they spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, the two passengers got out of the vehicle and a scuffle ensued shortly after, leading to one of the brothers being shot.
Surveillance video allegedly showed two shots were fired at the second brother as he fled the scene, but none of those rounds connected.
Charging documents stated that Chambers and one of the juveniles were arrested at local hotel, and during the arrest detectives allegedly recovered a handgun from the juvenile.
During questioning, Chambers allegedly admitted to being the driver during the incident and participated in the assault on the brothers.
All three individuals are currently being held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.