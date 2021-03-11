The Charles County school board received an update on the state of athletics from staff at a meeting this week, including the plan for spring athletic practices to begin next week.
Marvin Jones, executive director of schools, reminded board members how they started the year in 2020.
“In anticipation of sports being available to our students in the very beginning of the school year, we … allowed opportunities for off-season workouts and conditioning … following all guidelines and safety protocols” last fall, he said. “This worked fairly well,” until a rise in community COVID-19 cases caused a pause.
“In September, the governor’s guidance was that fall sports could begin in October and there was a calendar that was provided that school system’s could follow at that time, but health conditions didn’t quite allow for such gatherings and so … the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association decided we could reorder our sports seasons” to winter, fall and then spring, Jones said.
He continued, “After giving it much thought, the school system decided it would not be the best representation of our priorities if we were to officially begin sports prior to students being permitted to return to school, so we opted not to start sports officially again” until in-person school resumed.
Neighboring St. Mary’s and Calvert counties began abbreviated fall seasons a couple weeks ago, complete with games, before they plan to move into slightly shortened spring seasons. The seven public high schools from those two counties will compete against one another.
Charles’ seven public high schools are planning for spring season teams to compete against other Charles schools only.
Steve Lee, coordinator for student activities, said they are following the governor’s latest calendar for spring sports and last week they began conditioning, with official practices beginning next week.
“We chose to go with that calendar because … spring sports didn’t play at all last year,” Lee mentioned. “We wanted to at least give them a full season.”
Fall and winter sports seasons were essentially canceled this school year in Charles.
When in-county competitions begin, if current restrictions stay in place there will likely be no spectators at most events. If limits on gatherings is raised from the 100 person limit, tickets will be sold electronically.
On April 19, when the next phase of students return to school buildings, weight training and conditioning may begin and run through the summer to prepare for next school year’s fall and winter sports.
Jones said, “We have heard from a number of passionate, very concerned parents regarding our fall sports and football in particular and we are very understanding of their concerns, but I would just like the public to know the decision to forgo fall sports was not one that was taken lightly.” He noted proper preparation for contact sports begins in January each year and most fall sports athletes have not properly trained for full competition since March 2020.
David Hancock, board member, inquired how seniors who rely heavily on scholarships were able to receive those without having a season.
“I know the coaches, specifically for football and basketball … have really been working with our athletes to reach out to people that they know.” Jennifer Smith, athletic director with the school system, replied. “They are really looking out for our kids. … They keep reaching out to college coaches … to help these individuals.”
