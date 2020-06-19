Charles, St. Mary's law enforcement agencies get grant

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on June 2 a $750,000 combined grant awarded to Charles and St. Mary’s county law enforcement agencies for hiring to advance community policing, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.
The grant funding is part of $6.3 million to eight Maryland law enforcement agencies through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. Nationwide, 596 law enforcement agencies will be able to hire 2,732 new professionals thanks to the nearly $400 million awarded by the attorney general. The grants are part of $51 million announced in May for Operation Relentless Pursuit.
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a press release. “The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide.”
Barr said the most valuable assets of a law enforcement agency are the men and women tasked with protecting and serving their communities every day and putting their lives on the line to do so.
“These federal funds being provided to local law enforcement agencies will go a long way to enhancing their response to violent crime and other public safety issues being experienced by their communities,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in the release.
The COPS Hiring Program is intended to advance public safety and reduce crime through community policing by making additional hiring of career law enforcement professionals available through direct, competitive funding. State, local and tribal law enforcement are eligible for funding to improve policing strategies and tactics within a local community.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received $250,000 in funding as part of the program. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said that the agency plans on adding two more officers to the school resource unit to help with middle and elementary schools, as well as enhancing many of the youth programs.
“These programs allow us to continue building and maintaining relationships with our youth through summer programs such as our Ladies Leadership Soccer, Badges for Baseball, football, basketball, and Summer Youth Initiative camps,” Richardson said. “We are deeply invested in our youth and as a result, we have been able to not only provide safety but we have been able to help mentor, coach, and teach children.”
Richardson said that hundreds of children register each year for these programs, which provides the sheriff’s office an opportunity to connect with students.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received $500,000 as part of the funding. Spokesman Jason Babcock said that the next step is to get approval from St. Mary’s County Commissioners for the matching grant. Once approved, four community policing deputies who would work in the northern end of the county will be hired with the funds.
“The sheriff’s office is very hopeful that the commissioners will approve of this grant program for northern St. Mary’s as it continues to accentuate our community-based policing programs already successfully utilized elsewhere in the county,” Babcock said.
Babcock said that the agency has community policing units in Leonardtown and Lexington Park, specifically the Lexington Park COPS unit, formed in August 2013 to combat crime and quality of life issues surrounding the area. Babcock said the agency has new community police stations in Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park, but they are not open to the public as the novel coronavirus has interfered with the timetables.
Other law enforcement agencies in the state that received funding included Baltimore County, the Baltimore Police Department, the city of Brentwood, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department, the Mt. Rainier Police Department and the Seat Pleasant Police Department. Grant applicants were asked to identify a specific crime and disorder focus area and how the funding would be used to implement community policing approaches.
Forty-three percent of the awards announced June 2 will focus on violent crime. The rest will focus on school resource officer positions to build trust and respect, as well as opioid education, intervention and prevention.
Nearly 1,100 applications requesting over 4,000 law enforcement positions were received by the COPS Office.