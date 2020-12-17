A number of Charles public school students took time to comment on the county’s school resource officer program during a Zoom session last week.
The SRO program has been in discussion recently as various members of the Charles County state legislative delegation have said they favor modifications to the program on a statewide basis. Such legislation would be considered during the next legislative session in January.
School board chair Virginia McGraw said on Dec. 14 that the proposed modifications include restorative justice training for SROs and more clearly-defined roles. She noted that Charles’ SROs received restorative justice training last July from Linda McLaughlin, the president of the Education Association of Charles County.
“Charles County has a good model,” McGraw said, referring to its memorandum of understanding with the sheriff’s office.
During the Dec. 9 Zoom session hosted by Ian Herd, the board of education’s student member, several students either said they didn’t know what the duties of an SRO are or had differing opinions about what an officer should be doing.
Some of the things students said they think SROs should be doing include breaking up fights, cracking down on hate crimes and hate speech, and talking to students.
McGraw, who was in the Dec. 9 Zoom meeting, said it was “very insightful and helpful.”
The issue of SROs was a hot topic during Charles public school system’s annual legislative breakfast on Nov. 30, when Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) said she’s gotten phone calls from students who feel intimidated by school resource officers.
However, no one mentioned intimidation during the public portion of the students’ Dec. 9 Zoom meeting, which included students of various races and ethnicities. (There were some short breakout sessions that were not accessible to the public.)
Davis noted that the SRO program “disproportionately affects ... Black and brown boys.”
“I don’t care how anybody feels because the numbers are disturbing,” she said. “I am appalled by the idea that we don’t consider facts,” the state delegate said, referring to the district not including racial or ethnic makeup of those arrested in Charles County schools in a presentation it made on Nov. 30.
“The idea that we need armed people in our middle schools is” nonsensical, she said, and called putting police officers in schools a knee-jerk reaction.
Davis called for using more school counselors before resorting to arrests. She said there is about one school counselor for every 400 students.
During the Charles County school board’s Dec. 8 meeting, school board member David Hancock apologized to the school system’s director of student services because of the comments of one area legislator.
“Part of the legislative breakfast was a pleasant experience, but some of it was not,” Hancock said. “I apologize to Kathy Kiessling [director of student services] for the comments of one elected official who shows a severe lack of civility with us. We’re going to have to figure out what to do going forward.”
Hancock was later asked which official he was referring to, and identified Davis.
Also during the Dec. 8 meeting, school board member Latina Wilson said, “Despite some of the discouraging remarks, we will continue to be professional and move forward.”
The school resource officer program started in the county’s public schools in the 1999-2000 school year with one officer assigned to Thomas Stone High School, according to school spokeswoman Sara Taylor. An SRO was assigned to each of the high schools beginning in the 2003-2004 school year, and in 2007-2008, SROs were first assigned to each of the middle schools.
