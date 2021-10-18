Middle and high school students in Charles public schools participating in extracurricular activities will soon be required to vaccinate against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
The plan to require vaccine or weekly testing for certain after-school activities was first announced during the school board's Oct. 12 meeting and communicated to parents by press release the next day. It expands the current procedures requiring high school athletes to be vaccinated or participate in the school system's free screening program.
“We want to keep those students that are participating in extracurricular activities safe,” School Superintendent Maria Navarro said during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Starting Oct. 25, all students that are participating in extracurricular activities such as theater and musical productions, band and chorus (not scheduled classes), JROTC, student governance and mock trial teams in grades seven through 12 will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. In addition, the procedures were effective immediately for students in high school marching bands.
Also, students in grades seven through 12 participating in limited travel activities such as the student page program and spelling bees will be required to submit two negative COVID-19 tests for two consecutive weeks prior to the travel date to be eligible competition.
The school system recognizes students as fully vaccinated when they have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine approved for ages 12 and up, and 14 days have passed since the date of the last vaccination.
A full listing of clubs effected by the new regulations can be found on the Charles County Public Schools' website.
According to the press release, the school system placed the new requirements on certain clubs based on children's extended proximity to other students as well as travel time to events and competitions.
Activities for students in elementary school or students in sixth grade are not required to have a shot or be tested, as those age groups are currently not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Testing is free, and parents can register their child through a one-time registration process at schooltesting.2020gene.com.
Tests are conducted using nasal swab PCR tests administered by 20/20 GeneSystems through a contract with the health department.
The Charles public school system is also running a free, optional weekly testing program for all students regardless of participation in athletic or extracurricular activities.
More information on that program can be found on the Charles County Public Schools website at www.ccboe.com/.