The date of March 13, 2020, will be remembered by many educators and students as the last real day of normalcy before the lockdowns and social distancing that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic became the new status quo.
For teachers like Jennifer Friason, a kindergarten teacher at T.C Martin Elementary School, they can vividly remember what they were doing on that last day of normalcy.
“We were going home for two weeks [of distance learning] and I prepared my calendar and my word wall for the words they would be learning when they returned. My calendar was already set for their March 30 return, Friason said.
That two-week break would turn into a much longer wait to return kids fully to classrooms as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations exploded across the area and the nation.
A temporary pause quickly turned into packets sent home as Charles public schools, like most school systems, scrambled to figure out how to teach the entirety of the school population at home.
Eventually, direct teacher instruction would return, sort of, through virtual meetings as living rooms and kitchen tables across the county became classrooms for students.
Brooke Proctor, a first grade teacher at Berry Elementary School in Waldorf, felt the initial introduction was a time of discovery for how to teach with students online for small periods of time.
“When we first switched we weren’t seeing them [online] every day or even all day and you just felt like you had to pack as much information as you could in the limited time you had with them,” Proctor said.
Danielle Carpenter, AP Psychology and government teacher at St. Charles High School, said that the initial introduction of distanced learning had its ups and downs.
“As teachers, we get in this profession to be with students to teach our students ... and we go into our profession with the expectation of being face to face and having that interaction in person,” Carpenter said.
Sarah Wurnster, a second grade teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, said the change to virtual learning was different, but she felt her students were still successful.
Though most teachers managed during the virtual learning time, teachers would get the ability see some of their students in person when Charles schools started a hybrid system last spring on March 22.
“I was ecstatic to see those faces in person even with masks on,” Carpenter said.
“I was very excited,” Friason said.
On Monday, Charles will have five-days-a-week, in-person instruction for the first time since the pandemic began. This comes despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant.
However, teachers interviewed for this story were not worried, citing Charles County’s plan to require masks and other cleaning and sanitation steps to help mitigate transmission.
When asked what was the one thing they were the most excited about, all four teachers interviewed said they were most excited to have their students back in class.
“Hearing the students collaborate and the laughter and just everything that a natural classroom lends itself to and just seeing them in their natural environment and thriving again ... that’s why we do what we do,” Friason said.
