Charles public schools recently celebrated seven teachers for being recognized as apart of the Maryland State Department of Education’s Assessment for Learning Classroom of Distinction program.
The teachers were recognized for their ability to use formative assessments to improve teaching and learning in their respective schools. According to a release from the school district, all seven teachers honored in this year’s classroom of distinction program hailed from Charles public schools.
“This demonstrates to students that we all must explain our thinking, not just students who are confused,” Jennifer Wojcik, instructional assessment specialist, said.
According to the Ready 4 Kindergarten page on the State Department of Education’s Division of Early Childhood website, formative assessments are a way for teachers to collect data to examine how their students are learning. The data helps teachers form instructional strategies and shape learning materials and the environment to help promote positive educational outcomes.
Erin Amore, third-grade teacher at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, has taught in the county since 2006, and was a Charles County Teacher of the Year finalist in 2019.
According to the release, Amore’s ability to stoke her students' curiosity by asking them to explain the steps they took that led them to a certain answer has helped her succeed in the classroom.
Nina Beard, fourth-grade teacher at T.C. Martin Elementary School, was a nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year and the Charles County Teacher of the Year award program in 2020.
Beard was recognized for leading reading groups and asking clarifying questions to students. Wojcik said that Beard’s ability to ask follow-up questions “allowed her to get at the core of her students’ understanding and misconceptions.”
Nina Capuano, a third-grade teacher at T.C. Martin Elementary School, was the 2019 nominee for both The Washington Post’s and the Charles County Teacher of the Year awards.
Capuano was recognized for fostering an environment where students are encouraged to share feedback with their fellow students.
Kelly Lundeen, a third-grade teacher at Dr. James Craik Elementary, was a Post Teacher of the Year finalist in 2017, and was the keynote speaker at the Maryland State Department of Education’s Teach to Lead conference in 2021.
Other award winners include Molly Reip, a first-grade teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Taryn Walker, second-grade teacher at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, and Melinda Wright, second-grade teacher at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
According to the release, these teachers will open their classrooms for observation by educators around the state as well as participate in several conferences with other teachers, as well as serving as informal mentors.