The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of cases involving juveniles, according to two press releases from the sheriff’s office last week.
On Nov. 3, the sheriff’s office announced charges had been filed against a 16-year-old teen after the juvenile was allegedly found with drugs and a gun.
The alleged incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 after officers responded to a grocery store in the 190 block of St. Patrick’s Drive for a second report of loitering and possible drug activity.
According to the release, officers had responded to the area for a similar report earlier that evening but the suspects reportedly fled before officers could arrive.
Police say they succeeded in detaining one of the suspects, but when a second officer approached another suspect assaulted an officer before fleeing the scene.
The suspect that was detained was allegedly found with a loaded semi-automatic firearm with a destroyed serial number, a scale, drug-packing materials and a half pound of suspected marijuana.
Police did not release the name of the teenager.
After consultations with the office of Anthony “Tony” Covington, Charles County State’s Attorney, the suspect was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm and other charges.
Teen charged with robbery
On Nov. 2, the sheriff's office announced that a 14-year-old juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report for robbery, theft and assault.
According to the release, officers received word that two males had stolen merchandise from a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West at around 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Police say an employee confronted the males and asked for them to return the items when one of the juveniles produced a knife and threatened the employee. Both juveniles then fled across the parking lot but were detained by officers after a brief chase.
An 11-year-old juvenile detained at the scene was not charged with any wrongdoing.
Both juveniles were later released to their parents. Police did not release the names of either child.