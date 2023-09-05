crime scene tape.jpg

A Waldorf man wanted for six felony counts related to sex abuse of a minor is now in custody while another man wanted for a probation violation regarding firearm charges is still sought by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant unit.

Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf turned himself in on Sept. 4 on a warrant for four felonies of sex abuse of a minor and two felony counts of third-degree sex offense due to alleged incidents between September 2019 and October 2022.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews