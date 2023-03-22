A fugitive from Baltimore was taken into custody on March 21, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Dmanti Camron Hancock, 20, of Baltimore was arrested on March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a trial for three misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Hancock was charged in an alleged assault that took place on Dec. 25, 2021, in the 2200 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s officer Bryan Aber was dispatched to the area at around 2:20 p.m. for a report of an assault.
Aber spoke with the accuser who identified himself as Hancock’s father.
Police say Hancock and his father got into a verbal disagreement over Hancock’s younger brother riding a four-wheeler without a helmet on.
When the argument stopped and the father turned around, Hancock is accused of striking him in the back of the head with a snow shovel, causing an injury to the man’s right arm and a lump on the back of his head.
Hancock then allegedly fled the scene on a motor scooter.
According to Maryland Electronic Courts records, Hancock was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree assault, but that charge was dismissed on Feb. 9, 2022.
Hancock was supposed to appear in Charles County District Court for a trial on May 3, 2022, but a bench warrant was issued when Hancock failed to appear.
Hancock was caught by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit as he was walking down Route 6 just after 2 p.m. on March 21.
He was arrested without incident and released on his own recognizance the same day. He is due back in Charles County District Court on May 5.