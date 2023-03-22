Crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO

A fugitive from Baltimore was taken into custody on March 21, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Dmanti Camron Hancock, 20, of Baltimore was arrested on March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a trial for three misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.


