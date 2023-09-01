The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is looking for two individuals, including a man wanted for six felony counts related to sex abuse of a minor.
The sheriff’s office announced the bulletins in a pair of press releases on Aug. 31.
Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf is wanted for four felonies of sex abuse of a minor and two felony counts of third-degree sex offense due to alleged incidents between September 2019 and October 2022.
Vercher was indicted on the charges by a Charles grand jury on July 21 and a bench warrant was issued the same day by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise Alexis Brown.
Sheriff’s officers have been unable to locate Vercher since the indictment was handed down.
Vercher is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds and is known to frequent Waldorf, Oxon Hill and parts of Washington, D.C.
The warrant unit is also looking for Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, of Waldorf.
According to police, Brown is wanted for several open warrants for a probation violation regarding illegal firearms possession as well as failure to appear on a separate second-degree assault charge as well as a violation of probation after serving 18 months on charges of felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Brown pled guilty to the charges in August 2022.
Brown is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and is known to frequent Indian Head, Newburg and Waldorf.
Police say Brown also has ties to Prince George’s County and northern Virginia.
Residents with information on either of these fugitives are asked to call sheriff's officer Rickard at 301-609-3282, ext. 0660.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is on offer for tips leading to an arrest in either case.