The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management is embarking on a year-long project to address the issue of affordable housing in the county.
Deborah Carpenter, director of planning and growth management, and county planner Michael Jurkovic participated in a work session with planning commission members on Monday to create a comprehensive affordable housing strategy.
Commission members were briefed on May 1 about the five-phase program and the May 15 meeting served as the first work session in the process that’s expected to continue through April 2024.
Headed by the affordable housing workgroup, the program seeks to tackle an issue of housing costs for residents.
According to a copy of the project plan obtained by Southern Maryland News, about 45% of renters in the county and 24% of homeowners are "cost burdened" on housing, meaning that they are paying 30% of their income or more toward housing costs.
On top of that, the county has not seen a sizable increase in affordable or workforce housing built in the county since a 2018 report that revealed the county needed 18,000 affordable housing units by 2025.
“We haven’t seen any significant construction on what would quantify as affordable housing or workforce housing. Everything is market rate,” Jurkovic told commission members.
Over the next year, the work group will come together to discuss housing variety, housing quantity and quality, and a strategy for comprehensive affordable housing in the county.
Monday’s meeting served as the end of the first phase to brief planning commissioners on the plan and get their input on the remaining focus areas.
Going forward, the workgroup will have four meetings on each topic and update the planning commission at the end of each phase, and discussions on each phase will conclude with a public hearing to get community input.
The four phases are housing variety, housing quantity, housing quality and the comprehensive affordable housing strategy.
Carpenter told planning commissioners that it was important to get community feedback, and said she had already heard from community members about one one major issue.
“People have their own opinions and one of the biggest things we hear is parking,” Carpenter said.
Multiple housing topics will be part of the conversation, such as creating an incentive program or mandating a percentage of units provided by developers.
Workgroup members will also discuss adding middle zoning, or a range of multi-family types within single family neighborhoods, to county code and discuss the possibility of accessory dwelling units.
Accessory dwelling units are small apartments or homes integrated into single-family properties. Tiny homes would also be considered accessory dwelling units.
Accessory dwelling units were popular with planning commission member William Murray, who said, "We’ve had many housing studies done in the last 10 years and everyone has pointed toward accessory dwelling units."
Jurkovic said a zoning text amendment being developed by the workgroup had some changes for accessory dwelling units such as reducing the lot size on certain units.
While current regulations require the unit to be built on single-family detached properties can’t be constructed until the primary structure is complete, Murray hoped to see changes that would allow the units to be attached to the single-family property and built at the same time as the main unit.
Dawud Abdur-Rahman, planning commission member, also advocated for a conversation about funding strategies during the various presentations.
“To have that called out specifically and have a focused discussion on that is important to come up with a viable strategy,” Abdur-Rahman said.
The first public hearing as apart of the affordable housing project is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 21.