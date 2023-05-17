Planning commission members

Members of the Charles County Planning Commission participated in a discussion on the first steps of a plan to form an affordable housing strategy in the county on Monday. 

The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management is embarking on a year-long project to address the issue of affordable housing in the county.

Deborah Carpenter, director of planning and growth management, and county planner Michael Jurkovic participated in a work session with planning commission members on Monday to create a comprehensive affordable housing strategy.


