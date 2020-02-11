Charlotte Hall man given seven years for child sex abuse

A Charlotte Hall man was sentenced earlier this month to serve seven years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a press release from the office of the State’s Attorney for Charles County.
Per the release, Walter Andres Rodriguez-August, 33, was sentenced by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on Feb. 7. After the conclusion of the prison term, Rodriguez-August will be placed on supervised probation for five years.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Higgs’ statement of charges, on April 1, 2019, a child sexual abuse complaint was received by the sheriff’s office from Child Protective Services. The complaint alleged that a 12-year-old victim was sexually abused inside a household in Charlotte Hall.
After confirming the victim’s date of birth, the victim identified Rodriguez-August to officers, who then confirmed his date of birth and the significant age gap between the two. The victim reported that they had lived at the residence with Rodriguez-August for three years prior to the incident.
An investigation revealed that the victim and Rodriguez-August were alone together inside of a bedroom on March 31, 2019. Rodriguez-August then began to touch the victim inappropriately and then had sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the release.
Charging documents stated that the victim allegedly accused Rodriguez-August of making inappropriate contact with them on at least one previous occasion, allegedly occurring at the same location in Charlotte Hall. The victim reported the March 31 incident the following day to school officials, who then notified Child Protective Services, per the release.
Rodriguez-August was interviewed by Higgs on April 1, 2019, where Rodriguez-August denied engaging in any sexual activity with the victim. However, Rodriguez-August reached out to Higgs on April 5 and subsequently admitted what he had done, saying he “wants to do the right thing” by telling the truth.
Rodriguez-August entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 16, 2019, in Charles County Circuit Court.
