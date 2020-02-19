Charles County is the ninth largest jurisdiction in Maryland but the only county in the top 10 to not have a charter form of government, despite increasingly competing with its neighbors to the north for industry, jobs, state transportation funding and economic influence.
The current code home rule form, which Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) says is the current commissioner form of government that was enacted in 2002, does not meet the needs of such a sophisticated, diverse and growing county, he said. As the county continues to grow, Collins said, now is the time to revisit the possibility of switching to a charter government structure that will provide a better opportunity to be “nimble and efficient” while exercising executive authority when different issues arise.
“This has been an extended observation dating back to my second term in office when I represented District 3. I was in total support of the county’s efforts then to put on a referendum moving to a charter,” Collins told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview on Feb. 12. “There’s going to be limitations to any form of government because you’re dealing with actual people.”
The adoption of charter government would give Charles County an elected county executive and county council, dividing executive and legislative functions that are now both vested in the county commissioners. A proposal was initially written in 2012 by the county’s nine-member charter board and submitted to the former commissioners’ board in July 2014.
One good thing about the charter process, according to Collins, is that the public is in control. This proposal is in no way an opportunity for the commissioners or any elected board to force the issue, he said.
“It creates, within its actual structure, checks and balances,” Collins asserted. “I’m not trying to say that our county is dysfunctional because it is running well. But for us to take that grand step to move forward, we have to really start looking at the way we actually operate. Charter is consistent with the whole notion of one person, one vote.”
During the 2014 general election, however, the Maryland Independent reported that an overwhelming number of voters cast their ballots against Question A’s charter government at the polls. The proposal was defeated 24,228 to 17,786, according to official results from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
“I don’t think we’re ready for it and I don’t think we need it. I think we’re fine the way we are,” Commissioner Gilbert Bowling (D) said in a separate interview. “Having worked in charter government for 20 years, there’s nothing we can’t do right now that charter will enable us to do moving forward. I just think there’s a lot more pressing issues to deal with other than charter right now.”
Jeanne Bilanin, a senior research associate at the University of Maryland’s Institute for Governmental Service and Research, gave a presentation before county commissioners last May. In previous years, Bilanin explained that charter and code home rule — both of which give county government some autonomy from the Maryland General Assembly — each has advantages and disadvantages.
A charter could increase the county’s independence from state lawmakers, according to Bilanin, but neither system is inherently superior.
“At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong answer. What I’m conveying is based on my experience in evaluating and participating in our government. I see the limitations,” Collins said. “A lot of stuff that Commissioner Bowling was getting into were opinions that weren’t factual. One thing he kept referencing was the cost. … [Bilanin said] there’s minimal, if any, cost in changing to a charter because it really depends on the size of your government. That was part of her presentation which [Bowling] heard.”
“It’s not the time fiscally to be putting the resources out or the staff to look into that,” Bowling argued. “[A lot of constituents] feel that we don’t need a charter and that it’s a waste of time and money. They think it’ll add another level of bureaucracy onto our government that’s already got a bunch of red tape. And, to be quite frank, we actually voted [3-2] this year … to not even have the issue brought to us again.”
Having been an advocate of the switch for more than two decades, Collins said a government led by a county executive and separate county council is the more modern approach used to “form a system of checks and balances,” just as “contemporaries in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties” have used to serve their populations.
The Maryland Independent previously reported that the former commissioners’ board had opted to support a transportation bid put forth by Prince George’s in order to help maintain a positive relationship between the two jurisdictions, which Collins said was “a more pragmatic approach” given Charles County’s lack of transit options that make it difficult to realistically compete with denser jurisdictions like Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, or Northern Virginia.
For Collins, he said a charter would afford more flexibility in the structure of local government as it “creates greater accountability across the board.”
“With Charles County’s form of government, you have essentially a legislative body/executive branch that acts as a hybrid so there’s really no check or balance on the authority of that body,” he said. “But if you had an executive and a county council, which is an option under charter, you would have that check and balance. From my perspective as a lawyer and someone that has read extensively through the U.S. Constitution, I recognize that if we want to be fully governed and we want to clearly establish ourselves under the mechanisms in place in the Constitution, we should strongly consider an actual charter.”
Collins said the X4B nightclub issue is the most recent, but not the only example of how the county’s current form of government “was unable to act independently to reach the outcome” that the community expects and deserves.
Last spring, the health department informed county officials that the state placed limits that made it difficult to recruit and retain enough health inspectors to ensure food safety regulations were followed at local restaurants. This type of limitation demonstrates how the health, safety and welfare of the community is affected, Collins said, “when the government is unable to enforce its laws independently and take immediate action.”
“There’s nothing that can be established as a perfect form of government,” he said. “We’re a diverse community; our interests are different. It’s no longer a community where one voice is consistent with determining what the interests are of the people.”
“Quite frankly, Waldorf is not an actual municipality so it’s not chartered as a governing body. Waldorf cannot govern itself so the interests of its citizens is, too often, an afterthought,” Collins added. “You don’t have that distinct representation that’s exclusive to an individual that is being voted in exclusively by the community that person is serving.”
Because the current commissioners’ board has voted not to move forward with the charter proposal, Bowling said he doesn’t understand how it was able to come up again as there are so many other things that need to be done.
Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) also believes the board has more important issues to focus on, according to Bowling.
“We’re a board of five not one so it takes a majority of the board to move forward with any issue,” Bowling said. “I believe that the current form of government we have, code home rule, enables us to do much of the same things as a charter form of government. However, it saves us from spending money on more resources for a charter and there’s more important issues we need to move forward with, over the next three years.”
Bowling said he and his colleagues must remain focused on fulfilling various goals and objectives over the next three years. They entail improving economic development in the county, fixing some of the infrastructure issues and ensuring that adequate funding is provided for public education.
Collins reiterated that the current structure of Charles County government needs to evolve, especially when it comes to facing challenges and capitalizing on opportunities for growth.
“Our current system leaves us at the mercy of whatever decisions are made countywide. I’ve always seen that as a problem,” said Dexter Bourdes, a local real estate developer who owns DM&T Development based in Waldorf. “If we want to keep a solid business tax base and have smart growth in this area, there needs to be a focused solution. Other parts of the country that have [charter] governments are executing their plans.”
“The tax revenues that are generated here are not necessarily paying for a lot of infrastructure issues,” Bourdes continued. “I think [Collins’] efforts so far have allowed the business community to be more organized and at least table some of the economic development issues we might have.”
