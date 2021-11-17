A 23-year old from Waldorf has become the first candidate to announce their bid for the District 3 Charles County commissioner seat in next June’s primary.
Carlos Childs filed for the race on Nov. 10, and is currently the only candidate in the race for the seat currently held by Amanda M. Stewart (D), who has not yet filed to run in the June primary.
Childs — the state organizing director and Charles County chair of Our Revolution Maryland, a progressive political action organization — decided to run to combat issues of public infrastructure and a lack of health care access in Waldorf.
“I’m really running because honestly it’s time to raise the standard of living around here,” Childs said.
If elected, Childs would push for opening a full-service hospital in Waldorf to help improve the standard of health care in the area. According to Childs, the hospital would also bring in high-paying jobs and help deal with traffic issues plaguing the area by keeping residents in the county to work instead of leaving to go to Washington, D.C., and other areas.
Childs said he would also advocate for a rent stabilization program for the entire county to combat the high cost of living in the county.
“We have people who work full-time jobs and live in tent communities because they can’t afford to live around here because the housing prices are ridiculous,” he said.
Childs would also increase fees on developers to help build up the infrastructure of Waldorf, like adding a recreation and learning center.
“We can’t keep adding houses without adding the infrastructure to make it livable,” Childs remarked.
If elected, Childs said he would be a public advocate for social issues and a candidate who has not taken corporate funds to run their campaign.