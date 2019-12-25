Local faith and community leaders joined forces on Thursday in La Plata to participate in an interfaith service at Christ Church, where homeless individuals who died within the past year were memorialized with songs, prayers, Scripture readings, a candle lighting ceremony and candlelight vigil.
The event, held in recognition of the 2019 annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Dec. 21, aimed to raise awareness of the real-life dangers and risks faced by those who have no place to call home. It also sought to recognize the efforts of advocates and nonprofit partners including LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. that are helping to address this problem.
“These are people who, many times, live out of sight intentionally and they die out of sight,” Rev. Steven Davis said as he gave the statement of purpose and invocation. “Many of these folks never get a funeral. Many don’t have families that know they’ve passed.”
Rev. Kate Heichler, rector of Christ Church, said National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day isn’t just about remembering those who have passed away. Rather, it’s about residents recommitting themselves to a community where all are housed.
Heichler said darkness doesn’t stand a chance when the community brings light into it. “Remembering people who suffer and have died matters,” she said. “Most of the homeless in our communities have jobs and many of them have families. But they simply cannot make enough money for the rent — that’s the problem we can all be working on.”
“Sen. [Chris] Van Hollen introduced a bipartisan bill, with a Republican senator from Indiana, that would take aim at the affordable housing crisis. It’s called the Family Stability and Opportunity Vouchers Act that would create an additional 500,000 housing vouchers over five years for low-income, high-need families with young children,” said Scott Travers, a regional representative for Van Hollen’s office. “This bill would provide families who receive these new vouchers, access to counseling and case management services.”
As part of the annual Point In Time survey, more than 300 homeless persons — which includes those who are on the street and sheltered in emergency or transitional housing — were counted in Southern Maryland in 2019 on the last Wednesday of January. Of the 306 counted, about 37% or 114 individuals were considered unsheltered and 162, which is the equivalent of 53%, were in Charles County, according to a program brochure.
Of the 114 unsheltered homeless individuals throughout the region, 16 were youth — age birth to 24 years old — and 13 were survivors of domestic violence. Statewide data from the Interagency Homelessness Council’s 2017 report found that Southern Maryland was the only Continuum of Care, or CoC, in the state with more homeless individuals living on the streets than in temporary shelter, having had the third highest number of encampments out of all 16 CoCs in the state.
“We play musical beds every night. By 10 p.m. every day, our beds are filled,” LifeStyles executive director Sandy Washington said in reference to her organization’s Safe Nights program. “This is the plight of people that we’re talking about.”
During the ceremony, Heichler sang a duet with church member Alicia Cordelle while Washington lit two candles in memory of those who died homeless this year.
Washington shared a touching story about one homeless guy who lived in his car and refused to accept food from LifeStyles because he felt that someone else needed it more.
Unfortunately, a wellness check would later reveal the harsh reality of living on the streets. Washington said the homeless guy “doesn’t have that car right now” as it has been out of commission for the past two weeks.
“The worst thing that can happen sometimes with our staff is when they walk through the woods or a parking lot, looking for someone and hoping that they find them and that they’re OK,” said Washington. “Please think about those that we have not been able to identify and help us find ways so that we don’t have to light a candle for more people that have passed away.”
This year’s Point In Time survey, the brochure also noted, showed that 66 or 22% of homeless individuals self-disclosed that they have a serious mental illness, a phenomenon that has increased by 200% compared to only 56 individuals in 2018. Charles County Public Schools reported more than 700 homeless children were registered during the 2018-19 academic year.
“That’s a rough way to live,” Washington said. “Schools are breaking for the holidays. Everybody’s happy about that. … But our stress level raises a little bit when school is out because we want to make sure those kids are alright.”
Although Charles County has a “very responsive volunteer community” and great network of agencies and nonprofit partners, Davis said not enough is being done as there’s still going to be “people sleeping outside during the coldest of times” of the year.
“Winter can be an especially tough time if you’re homeless,” Davis emphasized. “They were somebody’s child at one point. Somebody’s mother, father, brother or sister. These are people who God cares about and who we care about.”
Rev. Susan Boehl, pastor of La Plata United Methodist Church, gave a call to action on the importance of being a good neighbor. She encouraged those in the audience to have compassion for homeless individuals by standing in solidarity with each other and doing a good deed that others may shy away from.
“There are many who still look away from the opportunity to be a good neighbor to our homeless,” Boehl said. “It is said that most of us are just a paycheck away from being homeless. But no matter the cause, they all have one thing in common and it’s not their homelessness. It is their humanness.”
Thursday’s interfaith service at Christ Church ended with a candlelight procession as participants huddled together outside and sang “This Little Light of Mine.”
“They’re human beings and God loves them. God created them and we are called to love them, too,” said Boehl. “So we need to be good neighbors and we need to strive to continue to be better neighbors. Neighbors who take the time, who see the need and don’t walk away, but get involved.”
