One would have thought it was Black Friday all over again on Saturday at South Potomac Church in White Plains, where 500 community members received “Angel Dollars” to shop for free during the church's annual Christmas Shop event that benefits homeless and other less fortunate individuals.
As many as 150 volunteers gathered inside the main sanctuary for a quick rundown of operations and helpful tips, led by event organizer Cindy Barnes, after final touches were made to their designated departments. From toys and clothing to household items and shoes/purses, South Potomac's worship center was transformed into a mini mall and has now grown into a community effort thanks to an array of donations from local residents including church members.
What started out as a church event nearly 12 years ago has ultimately become a symbol of need and humbling experience, according to Barnes, who said more than 550 shoppers were served last year.
"Sadly to say, they actually started lining up 24 hours prior to us opening the doors," Barnes said in an email sent to the Maryland Independent on Dec. 3. "This event not only shows that there is a huge need in our area with the homeless and less fortunate populations, but it also shows the generosity of our community by their giving and their willingness to volunteer and serve."
Prior to opening doors to anxious shoppers from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the volunteers basked in their impressive display of donated items and organization of departments by specific categories, having worked to prepare for the event since Dec. 1. The church sanctuary felt more like Santa's workshop — sans the factory machines and typical snow scenery at the North Pole — but with tall angels whose wings were invisible to the human eye.
Bike Doctor of Waldorf donated 20 refurbished bicycles that were obtained through its trade-in program, according to Barnes, as well as 12 new car seats, Target/Walmart gift cards and a bunch of new and gently used items. Other local businesses that donated money or their services included T&T Sweeping & Port-O-Let Service Inc. based in Clements; a $1,000 donation plus 400 canvas bags from NRL Federal Credit Union; $250 donation from Dominion Energy; and La Plata-based La Bella Hair Studio which collected and donated women's toiletries and accessories.
“It was just amazing to see all of the stuff that was donated and how many people helped organize it,” said Darlene Terrell of Waldorf, a first-time volunteer who has attended Potomac South for about three years. “It’s always people out there who need help but can’t get help. It makes me feel really good to know that I am helping someone else have a great Christmas. Some child, somewhere, is going to be blessed. It’s just a great feeling.”
South Potomac's motto is not only to "honor God and love people," but to also "make fully devoted followers of Jesus." This year was simply another opportunity to show love and kindness toward those in need of a blessing during the holiday season, senior pastor Dave Huffman said.
"What’s harder than giving is receiving," Huffman said before praying over the volunteers as they huddled together on Saturday. “That may be what keeps you away from Christ — He wants you to give the very best gift but receiving has got to be up to you. We’re going to have hundreds of people come through here and they’re going to struggle with receiving today. [I encourage you to] be the best giver in the world and make it easy for them to receive. That helps them to see that there is a [higher power] in Heaven and I need to receive [it], too.”
Barnes, along with her sisters Sandra Copeland and Toni Etter, took over the Christmas Shop event since 2007 when it was in danger of stopping due to a lack of organizers. Having expanded the program over the years to help make a difference in the community, Barnes said taking part in this effort has been a life-changing decision.
"The shoppers receive angel dollars as they enter and use those to shop for free," said Barnes, crediting T&T Sweeping for providing port-a-potties to those individuals who had waited in line overnight. "It truly is a humbling experience and we are doing good things down here in Southern Maryland."
On Saturday, volunteers welcomed groups of 60 shoppers every 20 minutes inside the church to shop for whatever they wanted, free of charge thanks to their “angel dollars” which could be used to purchase items on the sanctuary floor. Tables and shelves were restocked with additional items hidden underneath long tablecloths.
Barnes said the best part that she looks forward to every year is hearing "lots of heartwarming stories throughout the day.” One experience that really touched her involved a little boy who was elated to receive a pair of shoes and then shared the news with his mother.
“Not a new toy. Not a new bike but new shoes,” Barnes recalled. “And honestly, they probably were not even new but most likely gently used. [It’s] very humbling to serve such precious, grateful people.”
All leftover items were taken to the Hooks and Hangers thrift store in La Plata to support the Spring Dell Center, which serves adults who have disabilities and require services that they otherwise wouldn't be able to receive on a regular basis. Barnes said this type of effort reflects the verse from Acts 20:35 where Jesus said it is better “to give than to receive.”
But this year was particularly special as the church created a brand new Facebook page for longtime volunteer Tonya-Kay Speer, who is lovingly called “The Shoe Lady of SPC Christmas Shop.” The page currently has 99 likes and was updated as of Sunday with a message from Speer, thanking all of the volunteers and community partners that helped out.
“I’ve seen it grow. You think that it can’t get any bigger, but every year it gets bigger and better,” Speer said. “This year, we have so much brand new stuff that it’s amazing. Our shoe department is mostly brand new stuff. … Everybody gives away the shoes that nobody really wants. I took them all and have cleaned them in my house since the first year we started. I have personally prayed over every single pair out there, which is about a thousand. I feel blessed by being able to collect shoes all year long for this event.”
Speer, who is a case manager by day, said it’s unfair when families have to “choose between food or getting their child a pair of shoes.”
“I don’t want anybody to go without shoes except me,” Speer joked, “because I don’t like wearing shoes. I’m the barefoot shoe lady.”
For Speer, her dream and calling is to show God’s love to those in need, one pair of shoes at a time.
“Come to me, honey, and I will provide you with the shoes you need. I don’t want to be a hand out; I want to be a hand up and bless people,” she said. “They think that they’re being blessed but truly, we are. People should realize that we’re just lifting others up — that’s what the ‘shoe lady’ is all about.”
