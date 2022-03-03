Every March, riders of the National Hot Rod Association’s Pro Stock Motorcycle category travel to Gainesville, Fla., to begin their yearlong championship clash at the National Hotrod Association Gatornationals.
For the last five years, a husband and wife team from Hughesville has lived the dream competing on the sport’s biggest circuit.
Kelly Clontz, 40, will pilot the Steamfitters UA Local 602 Suzuki when the series pulls into Gainesville Raceway on March 10.
For Kelly and husband Chris Clontz, 44, the journey began shortly after the two met while racing at Maryland International Raceway in 2001.
“It [riding a motorcycle] was always a passion, and my dad wouldn’t let me have a motorcycle but I raced cars at Maryland International Raceway with my dad,” Kelly said.
Kelly raced an altered, front-engine, open-wheel race car with a shorter stance compared to a traditional dragster.
While at the speedway, she crossed paths with Chris, who was riding in what is now referred to as Motorcycle ET.
“We kinda made eye contact in the pits a couple of times and next thing you know she’s riding my motorcycle,” Chris said.
Starting in 2002, Kelly competed in multiple motorcycle races locally and on the East Coast until 2015, when an opportunity to participate in the Star Racing Riders Challenge in Gainesville. The event invited 28 riders down in a competition where the winner would be entered into a National Hot Rod Association national event that year.
While Kelly didn’t win the competition, she came back with a lot of experience and a new level of determination.
“It wasn’t heartbreaking for me, I just knew that with Chris by my side that we were able to keep pushing forward and pursue the dream that we had at that point,” she said.
Two years after, in 2017, Kelly returned to Florida, this time to Bradenton Motorsports Park, and earned her Pro Stock Motorcycle license.
In June of that year, the husband and wife team traveled to Englishtown, N.J., to compete nationally for the first time in the National Hot Rod Association Summernationals.
Kelly qualified for the event in 16th with a quick time of 6.914 at 195.22 mph, and lost in the first time to L.E. Tonglet.
During the race, the moment never got too large for Kelly.
“It didn’t click how big it was, you know? It was just like, ‘I’m gonna go ride my motorcycle and it’s NHRA’ and you experience everything and it doesn’t really click on what just happened until you’re leaving,” she said.
Since then, Kelly has competed full time in each of the last five seasons, missing time only due to a crash in the first qualifying session at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, in 2021.
Unlike other teams in the series, there are no multimillion dollar sponsor deals and dozens of employees to keep the team going.
Chris serves as the crew chief and only other permanent employee of their team, Kelly Clontz Racing.
When not at the track, Kelly works full time as an electrical estimator.
Steamfitters UA Local 602, which has sponsored her for each of the last five years, is the same union her husband has been a member of for the past 26 years.
But with support from the motorcycle company and race team Vance and Hines, and encouragment from local residents, the dream continues undaunted.
“The support we have from friends, family and our sponsors is very overwhelming,” Chris said. “That’s what keeps the drive and the candle lit so bright, the people that believe in us.”
