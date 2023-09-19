Closing arguments in a case that could decide the future employment status of Charles County Administrator Mark Belton were held in Charles County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
The case into the validity of "prompt remedial actions" taken against Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) on June 9, 2020, has become a central issue during the first year of the new commissioner board.
“This has been the hardest case for me to wrap around,” former Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. said during Monday’s virtual hearing.
Coates had been censured in 2020 behind closed doors in the wake of discrimination and harassment allegations made by Belton. At the time, Coates was ordered to not have any decision-making power over Belton’s job status with the county.
Monday's hearing took place about 10 days after motions attempting to throw out the actions as “arbitrary and capricious” were dismissed in an evidence hearing on Sept. 8.
Andrew Levy, attorney for commissioners Amanda Stewart (D) and Gilbert (BJ) Bowling (D), said that the actions taken by the commissioners on June 9, 2020, were based on “overwhelming” evidence found in a report completed by Bernadette Sargent, partner at Stinson LLP.
“The evidence in this case is that the report is scrupulously accurate,” Levy said.
Levy added that the actions were taken as an obligation by commissioners as a part of their responsibility to protect against harassment in the workplace when they were made aware of the report that was completed on May 25, 2020.
The Sargent report has become a central document in the case after it was ordered unsealed by Green earlier this year.
Findings in the report led to a 4-1 vote in which Coates was censured and ordered to have no decision making power on Belton’s job status. In addition, Coates was ordered not to have any communications with Belton as a part of the actions taken against her.
The report revealed the investigation into Coates, who is Black, that alleged she took actions against Belton, who is white, that were harassing and racially biased in nature.
Representatives for the plaintiff argued that the actions had no sunset provision and that Coates made no attempt to appeal or amend the order.
“If the injunction is denied, it will demonstrate that the board has no control to stop abusive and discriminatory behavior by one of their own,” Levy said.
However, Mariam Tadros, attorney for Coates, contended the action was improperly implemented as a “failed legislative act.”
“There were ways to deal with this issue, and the proper way to do this was the enactment of a law,” Tadros said.
Coates' attorney contended that the act should have been entered as a legislative action and that the June 9, 2020, closed session was not the proper place to pass the prompt remedial action.
Tadros argued that the plaintiffs were using the court to fight a political issue, which she called “unacceptable.”
“This has always been a political action,” the lawyer said.
Green stated he planned to make his decision in an oral opinion at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, after this paper's deadline.
Any decision is certain to be appealed, as attorneys for Coates had already filed an appeal in February, which could extend a bitter legal fight now in its ninth month if Coates’s defense is unsuccessful.
The county has already ponied up more than $1.35 million of taxpayer money on legal proceedings revolving around the ongoing issue.