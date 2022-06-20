Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) has declared her run to defend her District 2 seat on the Charles County Board of County Commissioners during the July 19 primary.
The 58-year-old business owner and White Plains native is seeking her second term after winning the seat in December 2018.
Coates said she decided to run again to continue the work of creating more opportunities for her fellow residents.
“When I started in office I said, ‘Where on earth could we figure out where folks can at least see opportunity in creating fairness,'” Coates said.
She said one of her proudest accomplishments was calling for a disparity study to examine government procurement practices, the results of which were revealed last October.
Coates said the study demonstrated “what we already knew” on contracting practices, and hoped to oversee the implementation of recommended changes during her second term.
Coates also endorsed additional VanGo bus shelters and stops for underserved communities, funding for a tiny homes project that was passed in the most recent budget and establishing the climate resiliency board as some of her proudest accomplishments.
If re-elected, Coates said her priorities would be to bring workforce housing to the community, continue the expansion of broadband accessibility in the county and continue to ensure nonprofits have the resources they need to serve the community.
According to Coates, Charles County residents should vote for her because of her experience and her commitment to the community.
“I feel like I can continue to bring the community the resources and needed services as I have in the last three years. … My work is not done,” Coates said.
A pair of Democratic challengers in Ongisa Mckenzie and Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan will join Coates on the July 19 ballot.
Alexandra Rak is currently listed as the lone Republican challenger as designated by the party’s central committee on April 20. Rak will face the Democratic winner in November.