The body of a commercial crabber and Cobb Island volunteer firefighter was found on Saturday afternoon after a multi-day search of the Potomac River.
Bill Smith, public information officer with Charles County Fire and EMS, confirmed that the body of Doug Hands, 49, of Cobb Island was found and pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The discovery brought the end of a search that originally started on Wednesday, Oct. 27. According to Mark Kaufmann Jr., county fire chief, Hands was reported missing at around 5 p.m. that day.
Members of Charles County volunteer fire and rescue services joined the search at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and Hands' vessel was found two hours later unoccupied in Westmoreland County, Va.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bonito and flight crews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with crews from Naval Air Station Patuxent River were also activated to search for the waterman.
Multiple state and local organizations, including Maryland State Police Aviation, Maryland Natural Resources Police and several Marine units, were also involved in the operation.
A Facebook post by Cobb Island volunteer fire department also thanked local citizens and boaters who participated in the search.
"The Hands Family as well as the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to all the resources who have assisted us during the search," the post read.
A cause of the incident is still under investigation.
An event to honor first responders that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 28 at the Charles County government building in La Plata was canceled due to the search, according to Jennifer Harris, chief of media services for Charles County.
Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2525 or Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS public information officer, at 301-934-3581.