Virginia Marie Stone

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE photo

A Cobb Island woman is in custody after the death of her 18-year-old daughter was ruled a homicide.

Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with felony second-degree murder, felony abuse and physical injury to a vulnerable adult, and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult by a custodian.

