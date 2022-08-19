Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island on July 29 was indicted on charges of felony second-degree murder, felony abuse and physical injury to a vulnerable adult, and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult by a custodian.
A Cobb Island woman is in custody after the death of her 18-year-old daughter was ruled a homicide.
Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with felony second-degree murder, felony abuse and physical injury to a vulnerable adult, and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult by a custodian.
Stone was located in West Moreland, Va., three days after she was indicted on the charges by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on July 29.
Officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island on Sep. 30, 2020, for reports of a person not breathing.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers discovered Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, not breathing in her bed. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
When detectives responded, they spoke to Virginia Stone, who allegedly stated that her daughter had several underlying medical conditions.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and worked with Charles sheriff’s office detectives and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office in investigating the death.
During the investigation, detectives found that Elizabeth Stone had allegedly been diagnosed with several medical conditions that were treatable with appropriate care.
The medical examiner's office later ruled the death a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.
Virginia Stone was accused of failing to provide adequate care for her daughter leading to her death.
On Aug. 16, Virginia Stone was extradited to Charles County, and was ordered held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center on Aug. 17.