The College of Southern Maryland and Charles public school system are coming together to provide more prekindergarten space to meet the requirements set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
The school district and the regional community college announced in late November a memorandum of understanding for Charles County Public Schools to lease the now-closed St. Charles Children’s Learning Center starting in January 2023.
“CCPS is excited to expand our prekindergarten program to more students in the Charles County community,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in the release.
The announcement will breathe new life into a center that has sat idle as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Charles Children's Learning Center was closed during the pandemic.
The county school system took operations at the center starting Jan. 1 2023, with students expected to use the facility during the 2023-2024 school year.
The building will undergo renovations to make the building ready for students before youngsters are brought in.
The building will be leased by the school system for two consecutive school years with the option for an additional lease after June 2026.
“We are thrilled to enter into this [memorandum of understanding] to support Charles County Public Schools and help our youngest learners get off to a great start,” Shawn Coates, College of Southern Maryland board of trustees chair, said.
The program will be open to all three tiers of prekindergarten students, with priority given to Tier I due to the ongoing requirements from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Tier I includes students whose families have an income level within 300% of the federal poverty level as well as students who are homeless, in foster care or have active individualized education plans.
Tier II students include all those students within 600% of the federal poverty level.
Tier III includes all other prekindergarten students.
For all of Charles public schools' prekindergarten programs, Tier I students have priority followed by Tier II and Tier III.
All students in Tier II and Tier III who do not receive seats are placed on a waitlist, with children whose primary language is not English having first priority. Afterward, students living with an elderly grandparent, guardian, a parent with a chronic illness or deployed for six months are longer.
The Tier III waitlist has an additional slot for a birth date order beginning with September.
The announcement comes as the Charles school system and others across the state are scrambling to meet prekindergarten standards set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The education reform plan stipulates that prekindergarten classes be expanded to accept all 3-year-olds within 300% of federal poverty level by fiscal 2026 and all 4-year-olds by fiscal 2032.
The reform plan also issued requirements for the expansion of private providers of prekindergarten centers.
The need for housing for prekindergarten space created a collaborative opportunity for the College of Southern Maryland and the Charles public school system.
“I was asked to look for possible certifiable institutions in the Title I area, which is the Indian Head area, so I mentioned this institution. I understand that they were already in conversation, so it’s a great collaboration,” Commissioner Thomasina O Coates (D) said. “I’m glad to see it come to fruition."
The school system is also looking for additional prekindergarten space.
On Dec. 5, school system administrators wrapped up a workgroup with state and local officials on the viability of public private partnerships for school construction.
One of the recommendations of the report was the possibility of constructing prekindergarten centers to help expand the county’s prekindergarten capacity.
No decision has yet been made on whether a partnership will be sought.