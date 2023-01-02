St. Charles Children's Learning Center

Charles County Public Schools plans to take over operations of the St. Charles Learning Center during the 2023-2024 school year.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The College of Southern Maryland and Charles public school system are coming together to provide more prekindergarten space to meet the requirements set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.

The school district and the regional community college announced in late November a memorandum of understanding for Charles County Public Schools to lease the now-closed St. Charles Children’s Learning Center starting in January 2023.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews