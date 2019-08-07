Collins proposes changes to planning, tourism departments

Charles County Board of Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is proposing to create a new county government department to handle building permits and inspections and to establish an ombudsman position and advisory board to oversee it.
Collins said that his proposal, which he presented to the county commissioners in the form of a white paper late last month, was intended to address “ongoing complaints about the ineffectiveness of the County’s permitting and inspection services.”
Approximately three-quarters of the complaints filed with the county’s Citizen Response Office are related to issues with the Department of Planning and Growth Management, Collins wrote in the white paper, which was publicly released last week.
“To me, this means a policy decision must be made,” Collins wrote. “The policy question is: are Charles County’s permitting and inspection services adequately providing the efficiencies needed to derive the best use of public funds?”
Currently, the planning department’s Codes, Permits and Inspection Services division oversees the issuance of construction permits for residential and commercial projects, and enforces the county’s building regulations.
Collins is proposing to spin those functions off as a separate Department of Permitting and Inspections.
“We have serious permitting and inspection challenges, and it’s time to implement a service delivery system that is a catalyst for investment rather than an inhibitor,” Collins wrote.
To oversee the new codes and inspections department, Collins is proposing to establish an ombudsman position in the county administrator’s office and an internal advisory board that would include the director of the new agency, the county commissioners’ president and chief of staff, the county administrator and county attorney and several other department heads.
Collins argued in the white paper that such a reorganization would help the planning department “focus on best practices within planning and zoning and not be distracted with issues and challenges facing permitting and inspections” and would “reduce red tape, [and] avoid waste of time and money.”
In the same white paper, Collins proposed to transfer the county’s tourism office from its current home in the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism to the Economic Development Department.
“By placing tourism into the EDD, we acknowledge, as a matter of public policy, that tourism is a priority as a major service industry in the county,” Collins wrote.
Such a move would also be in line with a key policy objective of the board of commissioners to make tourism a priority.
Collins circulated a draft of the white paper to the board of commissioners prior to their last meeting before summer break on July 23. The commissioners briefly discussed the document’s recommendations prior to adjourning for a joint meeting with the mayors of Indian Head and La Plata and the president of the Port Tobacco village commission.
“I’m asking first off if the commissioners would be willing by consent to approve ... having the county administrator’s office review this as a proposal and then bring it back to the commissioners, for us to speak in more detail about whether it would be something that we would consider,” Collins said.
In response to a question from Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D), Collins said that the county attorney’s office would also review the proposal.
“There’s a lot going on in this white paper,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said. “I don’t even know what the concerns are. It seems like [it is] out of left field. I think it would be appropriate for even us to have this on the agenda so we could discuss this and then determine if we want to give staff direction to come up with, for example, the fiscal impact.”
Stewart also expressed concern about the makeup of the internal advisory board, noting that administrative duties such as those envisioned for the board are typically handled by staff rather than by county commissioners.
“That’s not our role,” Stewart said.
“To be honest with you, I never expected that to be our role,” Collins replied. “This was an attempt to present to the board a proposal, and what I was suggesting was allowing the county administrator to actually review the contents of this proposal.”
“The conclusion may be that ... at this particular period, it’s something that we don’t want to do,” Collins said.
Collins said that the idea for the proposals in the white paper came from “something that I’ve heard over and over again from our community, and that’s concerns about the inspections and permit process.”
Stewart suggested that the issue with the planning and growth management department may not be one of policy, but rather one of management. She also suggested that the permits and inspections issue be treated separately from the proposed relocation of the tourism department, as they were unrelated.
Following the brief discussion, the four county commissioners gave their consent to allow County Administrator Mark Belton to review the white paper and prepare a report identifying potential roadblocks as well as addressing the concerns raised by Stewart.
No deadline was set for the county administrator’s report.
Collins told the Maryland Independent that there was no connection between the restructuring proposals in the white paper and the recent departure of Planning and Growth Management Director Steve Kaii-Ziegler, who resigned last month to take a position as Director of the Office of Planning and Zoning in Anne Arundel County.
During his tenure, Kaii-Ziegler oversaw the rollout of new permit management software that makes it easier for county residents and developers to apply for permits, monitor their status and pay for them using a single online interface.
He also implemented a departmental reorganization aimed at accelerating the review and approval process for commercial and residential development projects.
