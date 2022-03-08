A potential fourth term overall is on the cards for Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), 61, who on Feb. 8 filed to run for a second term as president of the board.
Collins, a Waldorf native, first joined the board as the District 3 commissioner in 2006, and ascended to the presidency in 2018 after an initial run as president of the board in 2014 for the position was unsuccessful.
Collins decided to run again to keep the county on a sustained upward trend that has carried through the last four years.
“It’s very clear that the county move forwards and not backwards,” Collins said.
One of the ways the county has moved forward is in broadband access, which was one of Collins’ priorities when he took office in 2019.
In October of that year, the county established the Rural Broadband Taskforce, which has overseen projects such as the ongoing Nanjemoy/Cobb Neck broadband buildout project to expand high speed internet access.
Under Collins, the county conducted a disparity study to examine the awarding of business contracts to start a path towards a more equitable distribution of government procurement.
If re-elected, Collins will work to address housing affordability and homelessness, an area that he feels “there’s so much more work to do.”
The two issues would be intertwined to create a solid affordable housing policy, Collins said.
Other goals include expanding the economy and conducting an international trade mission with the country of Mozambique that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collins said residents should re-elect him due to the progressive and sustained progress in the county.
“Now is not the time to break the continuity that has assisted our community in becoming one of the leaders of the metropolitan region,” he said.
Collins currently has one Democratic primary challenger in Latina Wilson, current Charles school board cochair, who filed to run on Feb. 10.